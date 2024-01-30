Solution of water problem made conditional with vote casting

PESHAWAR - The dwellers of Kam Shalman area of Landi Kotal Tehsil of Khyber District have linked vote casting with resolution of pressing water scarcity problem of their locality.

The locals have made graffiti on walls besides hanging banners for conveying their decision to the candidates of different political parties vying for Feb­ruary 8 elections.

One of a graffiti reads as ‘Give Water, Get Votes’ is inscribed on walls of the area by the Landi Kotal Is­sues Committee.

The decision of making vote casting condition with provision of very basic necessity is made during a meeting held in the area under the banner of Landi Kotal Issues Committee.

The participants of the meeting, mostly local peo­ple, were of the view that no decision would be made for selection of a public representative on mere su­perficial assurances.

Only that candidate will get votes who presents a tangible solution to the problem and satisfy of locals about his implementation plan.