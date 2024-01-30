SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children

ISLAMABAD - The Sustainable Social Development Organi­zation (SSDO) and the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC) have formal­ized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at safeguarding children in the country. The MoU was signed by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Chairperson of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and the Executive Direc­tor of the Sustainable Social Development Orga­nization Syed Kausar Abbas at the NCRC office, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, during the signing ceremony, emphasized the collaborative efforts between NCRC and SSDO, particularly focusing on the formulation of policies and research studies addressing issues such as child trafficking, child domestic labor, and child abuse in Pakistan. She stressed the importance of working closely with civil society organizations to enhance collabora­tion and implement impactful interventions at the policy level. Additionally, the collaboration aims to fortify the policy framework concerning transnational organized crimes, involving capac­ity building for relevant law enforcement agen­cies, community awareness campaigns, and the establishment of effective coordination mecha­nisms among stakeholders to address issues re­lated to violence against children. Syed Kausar Abbas expressed SSDO’s commitment in foster­ing a collaborative approach with various govern­ment institutions and policy channels to address issues concerning the protection of children and other vulnerable communities in the country. He ac­knowledged the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) for its proactive measures, includ­ing consultative dialogues, meetings, and capacity-building sessions, which align directly with SSDO’s goals. SSDO will extend support to the NCRC by fa­cilitating effective coordination and raising aware­ness in local communities, he added.