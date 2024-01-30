Sukkur DIG vows to tight security arrangements for general elections

SUKKUR - Suk­kur Region Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Hameed Khoso on Monday said that security cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations established across the division for General Elec­tion 2024. Chairing a meeting of police officers at his office here, he said that police would make tight security arrange­ments for general elections. He said that the government has imposed a ban on the dis­play of weapons under section 144 of the Criminal Proce­dure Code (CrPC). He directed the police officers including all SHOs to take strict action against the law violators in ad­dition to taking surety bonds from those who were found in­volved in any kind of brawl. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive poll­ing stations while the police of­ficials would remain alert on February 08 to ensure free, fair and transparent elections un­der a peaceful atmosphere.