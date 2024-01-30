Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sukkur DIG vows to tight security arrangements for general elections

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Suk­kur Region Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Hameed Khoso on Monday said that security cameras would be installed at sensitive polling stations established across the division for General Elec­tion 2024. Chairing a meeting of police officers at his office here, he said that police would make tight security arrange­ments for general elections. He said that the government has imposed a ban on the dis­play of weapons under section 144 of the Criminal Proce­dure Code (CrPC). He directed the police officers including all SHOs to take strict action against the law violators in ad­dition to taking surety bonds from those who were found in­volved in any kind of brawl. He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive poll­ing stations while the police of­ficials would remain alert on February 08 to ensure free, fair and transparent elections un­der a peaceful atmosphere.

Threat Unleashed

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024