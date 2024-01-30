Suspect apprehended in Babar Hussain murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Kirpa Police Station made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Babar Hussain, with the arrest of a key suspect. The incident, which occurred on Feb 08, 2023, involved Saeed, Zahid, and Muhammad Jameel opening fire on Babar Hussain, leading to his unfortunate demise in the hospital. Following a citizen’s application, the Kirpa police swiftly registered FIR no. 68/23 and formed a special investigation team.
Utilizing all available resources and employing technical and scientific methods, the police successfully apprehended Muhammad Jameel. The investigation remains ongoing as the police work towards uncovering the complete details of the case. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized an effective crackdown against individuals engaged in criminal activities. The Islamabad Capital Police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against violence and injustices. Dr. Khan commended the performance of the police teams, directing all officers to intensify efforts in eradicating criminal elements. The safety and security of citizens remain the top priority, with strict legal action promised against those found guilty.