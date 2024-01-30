Suspect apprehended in Babar Hussain murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Kirpa Police Station made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Babar Hussain, with the arrest of a key suspect. The incident, which occurred on Feb 08, 2023, involved Saeed, Za­hid, and Muhammad Jameel opening fire on Babar Hus­sain, leading to his unfortu­nate demise in the hospital. Following a citizen’s applica­tion, the Kirpa police swiftly registered FIR no. 68/23 and formed a special investiga­tion team.

Utilizing all available re­sources and employing tech­nical and scientific methods, the police successfully appre­hended Muhammad Jameel. The investigation remains ongoing as the police work towards uncovering the com­plete details of the case. IC­CPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized an effective crackdown against individ­uals engaged in criminal ac­tivities. The Islamabad Cap­ital Police is committed to a zero-tolerance policy against violence and injustices. Dr. Khan commended the per­formance of the police teams, directing all officers to in­tensify efforts in eradicating criminal elements. The safe­ty and security of citizens re­main the top priority, with strict legal action promised against those found guilty.