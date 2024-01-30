Swift action against election rule violations, says CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the re­vival of a stalled project spanning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday.

During his visit to various depart­ments and the auditorium of PAFDA, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi com­mended the Secretary Communica­tion and Works and the team for their swift and quality completion of the project. The chief minister received a briefing on PAFDA, revealing that the project initiated in 2017 was success­fully completed within a few months. The PAFDA laboratory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and ani­mals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pesticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopedic implants, cosmetic products, canned food, and micro-level chemical content.

Addressing the media after the in­auguration, the CM highlighted the project’s history, originally estimated at Rs 6.7 billion, with a cost escala­tion to Rs 15 billion due to delays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permission and emphasized the importance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir’s standards for PAFDA.

Regarding election matters, Moh­sin Naqvi stressed impartiality, stat­ing that no government employee has been instructed to attend any party’s gathering. He affirmed swift action against election rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Election Commission, Home De­partment, and Police for transparent elections. The chief minister men­tioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He assured that all projects would be operational by February 7.

Present at the occasion were Pro­vincial Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Na­sir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Com­munication and Works, Information, Livestock, Food, Agriculture, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.