Syndicate group of 20 probationary officers from Civil Services Academy visits CCP

ISLAMABAD - As part of their training under the 51st Common Training Programme (CTP), a syndicate group of 20 probationary officers from the Civil Services Academy visited the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for an interactive session.

Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Member (Office of Fair Trade, MIU), CCP, presided over the session. While speaking on the occasion, he discussed the proactive measures undertaken by the CCP, including the establishment of a Market Intel­ligence Unit (MIU), to effectively implement the Competition Law. The syndicate group was led by the faculty in charge, Rehmat Wali Khan, Deputy Director. The group members, who are currently researching the “Implications of Fifth Industrial Revolution (IR 5.0) on Public Sec­tor Management in Pakistan,” asked multiple questions. While responding to the questions, Nawaz underscored the significant challenges and opportunities presented by the advent of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

The syndicate group also benefited from a com­prehensive presentation delivered by Shahzad Hussain, DG (Advocacy)/Registrar of CCP. The presentation explained the substantive provi­sion of Competition Law dealing with Abuse of Dominance, Prohibited Agreements, Deceptive Marketing, and Mergers & Acquisitions. It also traced the historical trajectory of Competition Law, highlighting its pivotal role in fostering a competitive environment conducive to Paki­stan’s economic progress. Reflecting on the visit, the syndicate group members expressed grati­tude to the CCP for the warm hospitality and of­fering invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities posed by IR 5.0. They found the engagement beneficial for their research.