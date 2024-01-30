Tempers boil as Imran, Qureshi disrupt court proceedings in cipher case

RAWALPINDI - An unpleasant situation developed during the hear­ing of the US cipher case at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Monday when former prime minister and PTI ex-chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi lost their temper and started shouting, forcing the judge to take a breath­er. The atmosphere in the Official Secrets Act court was vitiated during the cross-examination of Azam Khan, former secretary to prime minister.

As the presiding judge lost control of the situation, he opted for a short break in the proceedings. On Saturday too, both Imran and Qureshi flared up after they learnt that their lawyers had been replaced by state counsels. During the last hearing, Special Court judge Abual Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain had de­cided to appoint state counsel for representing the two accused, as the defence lawyers again failed to appear before the court. The move triggered chaos in the court as both the accused reacted angrily, forc­ing the special court judge to issue warning to them. It was Qureshi who first snatched the case file from the state defence counsel and threw it on the wall while also resorting to shouting. Similarly, Imran Khan used objectionable language against the judge during the hearing held at the Adiala jail.