Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
Agencies
January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The security forces on Monday killed an active ter­rorist amid an intense exchange of fire that oc­cured between the Army troops and the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) con­ducted in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa province.

The killed terrorist was identified as Naikman Ullah, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians. 

However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Se­curity forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Threat Unleashed

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024