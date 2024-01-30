Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Monday killed an active ter­rorist amid an intense exchange of fire that oc­cured between the Army troops and the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) con­ducted in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa province.

The killed terrorist was identified as Naikman Ullah, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Se­curity forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.