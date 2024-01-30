Threat Unleashed

In recent developments, the emergence of a new Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wing, ‘Istrna,’ targeting Punjab’s law enforcement agencies has heightened concerns and necessitates immediate attention. The reported vulnerabili­ties at critical check posts in Dera Ghazi Khan demand urgent action, considering the group’s ruthless tactics

The ‘Istrna’ wing of TTP poses a serious threat to Punjab’s law enforcement agencies, with a specific focus on infiltrat­ing the province’s territory. The group, initially comprising 10 to 12 militants, has now reportedly increased its strength to around 50, according to recent intelligence reports. This esca­lation is a cause for grave concern, necessitating heightened vigilance and strategic planning.

Reports indicate that at least three check posts in Dera Ghazi Khan—Lakhani, Jhangi, and Triman—have become vul­nerable due to the emerging threat of the new TTP wing. The militants’ recent attack on the Jhangi border post of Vohawa police station involved the use of local hostages as human shields, revealing a disturbing tactic that adds an alarming di­mension to the security situation.

The collaboration between various military and civil agen­cies in devising a strategy to combat the TTP wing is a posi­tive step. This joint effort is crucial in addressing the gravity of the threat, as the TTP has been responsible for recent dead­ly attacks on law enforcement agencies in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The involvement of both military and civil agencies ensures a comprehensive and coordinated approach, essential in effectively countering the TTP’s tactics and enhancing overall security.

The alleged links between the new TTP offshoot and a mil­itant group in a neighbouring country present a complex re­gional challenge. This connection underscores the need for comprehensive regional cooperation to tackle the cross-bor­der dimensions of terrorism effectively. Building strong alli­ances with neighbouring countries, sharing intelligence, and coordinating efforts will be essential in addressing the broad­er network supporting the TTP’s activities. The situation calls for urgency, and a proactive approach is imperative to safe­guard the security and stability of the region.