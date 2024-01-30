TI sees slight improvement in Pakistan's corruption index

Transparency International (TI) says Pakistan’s ranking on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) improves by seven spots.

A report says the CPI improves from 140 out of 180 countries in 2022 to 133 in 2023. The organisation released its report on Tuesday.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public-sector corruption according to experts and business figures. It relies on 13 independent data sources and uses a scale of zero to 100 where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

The report says Pakistan’s ranking in 2023 was 133 while the CPI score was 29 out of 100. The country’s ranking in 2022 was 140.

India’s CPI score dropped from 40 in 2022 to 39 in 2023, according to report.

Transparency International Pakistan chairman, retired Justice Zia Pervez, said there was improvement in Pakistan’s score in the index. He said the policies aimed at better governance and effective enforcement of law were expected to yield positive results in future as well.