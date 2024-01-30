Two new driving test centres set up in Lahore, says CTO Amara

LAHORE - In a move to enhance conve­nience for city residents, the Lahore Traffic Police has set up two new testing centers at Fortress Stadium and Def­fence Phase 8, reducing the need for residents in other so­cieties and areas to travel far.

Starting from 9am to 5pm, these centers offer services to residents, ensuring accessibil­ity throughout the day. With eight police service centers across the city, Lahore resi­dents can benefit from various services. This initiative, under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police, pri­oritizes the provision of police services. In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Ama­ra Athar said that Lahore Traf­fic Police has introduced online learner permits, renewal, and international license services. Thanks to online services, there is a significant 90% reduction in rush at licensing offices.

In a crackdown against driv­ers without licenses, cases are being filed, emphasizing the importance of adhering to li­censing regulations. So far, the campaign has resulted in action against 27,000 drivers operating without licences. Traffic police is committed to ensuring road safety and com­pliance with licensing regula­tions, she added.