Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Two new driving test centres set up in Lahore, says CTO Amara

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a move to enhance conve­nience for city residents, the Lahore Traffic Police has set up two new testing centers at Fortress Stadium and Def­fence Phase 8, reducing the need for residents in other so­cieties and areas to travel far.

Starting from 9am to 5pm, these centers offer services to residents, ensuring accessibil­ity throughout the day. With eight police service centers across the city, Lahore resi­dents can benefit from various services. This initiative, under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police, pri­oritizes the provision of police services. In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Ama­ra Athar said that Lahore Traf­fic Police has introduced online learner permits, renewal, and international license services. Thanks to online services, there is a significant 90% reduction in rush at licensing offices. 

In a crackdown against driv­ers without licenses, cases are being filed, emphasizing the importance of adhering to li­censing regulations. So far, the campaign has resulted in action against 27,000 drivers operating without licences. Traffic police is committed to ensuring road safety and com­pliance with licensing regula­tions, she added.

Livestock minister takes notice of complaints regarding irregularities

Our Staff Reporter

