Two robbers killed in Gujrat police 'encounter'

Two suspected robbers were killed during an ‘encounter’ with police in Qazi Chak here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Police claimed the under custody robbers were killed in the firing from their own accomplices.

According to police, the robbers indentified as Ghulam Abbas and Imran alias Mana were dangerous criminals and wanted in the murder of a doctor, Zeeshan Anwar, during a robbery.

Police said the robbers were history-sheeters and wanted by police in dozens of heinous crimes.

Police were taking them to an area for the identification of evidence when their four accomplices riding bikes opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.

As a result of their firing, under custody robbers sustained wounds and died before being taken to hospital.

The outlaws fled the scene after killing their own accomplices. Police have started a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing bandits.