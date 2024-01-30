US, Pakistan sign agreement to protect cultural heritage

United States and Pakistan on Tuesday signed an agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Pakistan Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed signed the agreement, said a news release issued by the embassy.

The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States.

The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan. The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong US and Pakistani commitment to disrupt the theft and trafficking of cultural objects and our shared goal of protecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

This agreement commits both parties to work together to counter looting and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for the US museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture.

“This agreement protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations. It also demonstrates US support for the principles of tolerance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome.

Today’s signing underscores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation.