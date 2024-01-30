Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that Kara­chi’s economic situation and infra­structure are not major challenges and many problems can be solved if people pay taxes.

He said this while talking to Consul General of Austria Mrs Andrea Wicke who alongwith Commercial Consul Dr Johannes Brunner and Chairman PM Task Force for Strategic Reforms Unit Hussain Islam called on the Mayor Karachi at his office here.

The mayor said that his doors are always open to all people for solving public problems, in this regard the current administration has adopted an open door policy to increase pub­lic relations and solve all the prob­lems of the city as soon as possible.

Earlier, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Aus­trian Consul General and members of his delegation at Jamshed Nasser­wanji Building (KMC head office) and discussed matters of mutual in­terest with them.

The mayor informed Consul Gen­eral Austria about the history of City Council and KMC on this occasion.

He said that Pakistan and Austria can promote mutual cooperation in the fields of infrastructure develop­ment, education and research. Both countries can learn from each oth­er’s experiences and ensure better facilities for their citizens, he added.

He said that Austria can provide assistance to students from Pakistan in education and other fields, Ger­man language is spoken in Austria and we can help the youth to learn it so that they can have opportunities to make a better future in Austria.

The mayor Karachi said that the biggest problem of Karachi is the sup­ply of drinking water, fifty percent of the water is wasted due to leakage in the lines. Work is underway on two new projects to supply water in dif­ferent districts of the city. 80 MGD of additional water will be available to Karachi from these projects, he said.

He said that the city administra­tion is also solving the transport problems on a priority basis, Karachi currently needs 2,000 buses, but 300 new buses are being added for the citizens, which will allow the citizens to travel within the city with ease.

He said that there are attractive opportunities for foreign investment in Sindh province including Karachi, which Austrian investors can take advantage of. We would welcome foreign participation and coopera­tion in public welfare projects and foreign investors will be fully sup­ported and helped in this connec­tion, he said.