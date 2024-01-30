Wapda organises roadshow in Bangkok to woo contracting firms

LAHORE - WAPDA organised a day-long roadshow in Bangkok Mon­day for the 300 MW-Floating Solar Project - the first of its kind in Pakistan. The road­show aimed at forging an en­hanced competition amongst the prospective bidders for the project. As many as 58 delegates, hailing from 50 in­ternational firms of repute, participated in the event. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani, Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs in Thailand Yasir Hussain, World Bank’s representatives, WAPDA high-ups and the project’s consultants also attended the event. Thanking the delegates for their active participation, the chairman said that WAP­DA floating solar project has excellent business opportu­nities for contracting firms through a transparent inter­national competitive bidding.

WAPDA has a strong asset base worth billion of dollars and decades-long professional expertise for implementing mega projects in water and power sectors. We are keen to work with the renowned firms to execute the maiden float­ing solar project in Pakistan to make it yet another success story in the country, he said. The chairman expressed the hope that contracting firms from across the world, would bid for the project in a large number, as the project site is highly secured and easily ac­cessible. Later, WAPDA Mem­ber Finance, Member Power, GM (Coordination and Moni­toring) and the consultants briefed the participants about WAPDA, its revenue streams, collaboration with internation­al financial institutes and de­velopment portfolio as well as financial, technical and bidding details of the 300 MW- Floating Solar Project in Pakistan.

The chairman, along with WAPDA team and the consul­tants, also responded to the queries of the participants during the question-answer session. It is important to note that prior to holding the roadshow in Bangkok, WAP­DA has also organised a Pre-Bid Conference in Pakistan in November last. WAPDA’s 300 MW-Floating Solar Proj­ect aims at generating clean energy from Tarbela-Ghazi Barotha Complex through de­velopment of environment-friendly, innovative floating solar and hydropower hy­brid operations. Under the project, WAPDA will deploy two 150 MW floating solar plants - one on Ghazi Head Pond at Tarbela Complex and the other on North Pond at Ghazi-Barotha Complex. The floating solar plants will be connected with the Switch Yards of Tarbela and Ghazi- Barotha Hydel Power Sta­tions to provide 484 million units low-cost electricity to the National Grid every year. The World Bank has shown interest to provide 95% fi­nancing for the project. WAP­DA has already floated bid­ding documents in October 2023 as per the World Bank’s procurement guidelines. The bidding submission deadline is March 12, 2024.