Weather turns cold after rain in Karachi

The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light showers early Tuesday morning.

According to the meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of Karachi, which turned the weather cold in the city.

The parts of Karachi that received rain include Shahra-e-Faisal, Nursery, Saddar, Kala Pul, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Airport, Malir, and others.

Meanwhile, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in the upper parts for the next few days.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 32mm, Lower 4), Pattan 28, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 19, Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot 13, Chitral 10, Parachinar 9, Mir Khani 7, Drosh 5, Kakul 3, Mardan 2, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 7), Rawalakot 10, Garhidupatta 9, Kotli 3, Punjab Murree 4, Islamabad (A/P 1), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 4, Gupis 2 and Bagrote 1.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Malamjabba 12 inches, Kalam 11, Astore and Murree 1 inches. The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -6C, Malamjabba, Gupis -4, Astore and Hunza -3C.