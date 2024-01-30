When facilitators plague the play

In 2024, more than half of the total population of the world is going to choose its representa­tives through the electoral process in about 70 countries, including Pakistan. However, some political experts and commentators have been casting aspersions over the electoral process, suggesting it might not be free and fair.

In another landmark develop­ment in our political and judicial history, the PTI has been stripped of its electoral symbol, the bat, by the apex court over holding fake and fictitious intraparty elec­tions. This means the PTI has to vie for the election without its specific symbol, the bat. The re­action from all across the coun­try has been a mixed package, as some political leaders have ap­preciated the verdict announced by the apex court, while others believe that the PTI should have been treated with leniency in­stead of being slapped with a ban on its electoral symbol.

This verdict by the Supreme Court has flashbacked and remi­nisced about the past history be­fore the 2018 general elections when the PMLN was deprived of its electoral symbol, and a simi­lar judgment was announced at that time. It seems we have been seamlessly circumferencing with­out reaching our destination as a clueless nation.

It is also true to a larger ex­tent that the PTI came to pow­er through a nexus of the pow­ers-that-be, a result of cahoots. After assuming power, the PTI performed below the expected mandate and did nothing dur­ing its tenure except pitching the youth against its own state insti­tutions, culminating in the May 9 mayhem resulting in the incar­ceration of the top-tier leader­ship and the dismantling of the political party.

Some experts showing some amount of sympathy towards the PTI have also articulated concerns regarding the provision of a level playing field to the PTI and its bag­ging more than 20 million votes in the previous general elections. But it seems that either they don’t want to tell the absolute truth or they like to add more obfuscation about the electoral process.

I would like to remove the self-created smoke screens from such political experts and analysts who have been caterwauling over the recently announced ver­dict by the apex court. The PTI was created as a pampered child, then it was launched as a blue-eyed boy, and later on, it was handed over the reins of the state like a spoiled brat. Even though it was supported and facilitated on every single occasion, even by the judiciary, it is not to be put in oblivion that when justice is de­nied in the courts of law, divine justice also intervenes and holds all those accountable who have been treating opponents with prejudices, as witnessed in the case of the PTI.

I would like to eulogise the apex court for dispensing justice to the aggrieved while deciding the matter once and for all. Those nefarious elements which have been shamelessly involved in pitching innocent minds against the state and military institu­tions, invading and ransacking them, must be dealt with an iron hand and be brought to the book to be held accountable for their anti-state acts and activities.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.