When facilitators plague the play

In 2024, more than half of the total population of the world is going to choose its representatives through the electoral process in about 70 countries, including Pakistan. However, some political experts and commentators have been casting aspersions over the electoral process, suggesting it might not be free and fair.
In another landmark development in our political and judicial history, the PTI has been stripped of its electoral symbol, the bat, by the apex court over holding fake and fictitious intraparty elections. This means the PTI has to vie for the election without its specific symbol, the bat. The reaction from all across the country has been a mixed package, as some political leaders have appreciated the verdict announced by the apex court, while others believe that the PTI should have been treated with leniency instead of being slapped with a ban on its electoral symbol.
This verdict by the Supreme Court has flashbacked and reminisced about the past history before the 2018 general elections when the PMLN was deprived of its electoral symbol, and a similar judgment was announced at that time. It seems we have been seamlessly circumferencing without reaching our destination as a clueless nation.
It is also true to a larger extent that the PTI came to power through a nexus of the powers-that-be, a result of cahoots. After assuming power, the PTI performed below the expected mandate and did nothing during its tenure except pitching the youth against its own state institutions, culminating in the May 9 mayhem resulting in the incarceration of the top-tier leadership and the dismantling of the political party.
Some experts showing some amount of sympathy towards the PTI have also articulated concerns regarding the provision of a level playing field to the PTI and its bagging more than 20 million votes in the previous general elections. But it seems that either they don’t want to tell the absolute truth or they like to add more obfuscation about the electoral process.
I would like to remove the self-created smoke screens from such political experts and analysts who have been caterwauling over the recently announced verdict by the apex court. The PTI was created as a pampered child, then it was launched as a blue-eyed boy, and later on, it was handed over the reins of the state like a spoiled brat. Even though it was supported and facilitated on every single occasion, even by the judiciary, it is not to be put in oblivion that when justice is denied in the courts of law, divine justice also intervenes and holds all those accountable who have been treating opponents with prejudices, as witnessed in the case of the PTI.
I would like to eulogise the apex court for dispensing justice to the aggrieved while deciding the matter once and for all. Those nefarious elements which have been shamelessly involved in pitching innocent minds against the state and military institutions, invading and ransacking them, must be dealt with an iron hand and be brought to the book to be held accountable for their anti-state acts and activities.
SAJJAD KHATTAK,
Attock.