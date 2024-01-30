Why not promote peace and harmony?

India’s Muslim communities have faced de­cades of discrimination. Since independence, they have encountered violence and prej­udice, despite constitutional protection. Anti-Muslim sentiments have heightened under the leadership of Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Jana­ta Party (BJP), which has pursued a Hin­du Nationalist agenda since being elected to power in 2014. The BJP has consis­tently considered Muslims to be less In­dian than Hindus. Now, with India’s in­auguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, concerns have arisen among the country’s 200 million Muslims. The temple is being built on a site where the Babri Masjid was destroyed by a Hindu Nationalist mob in 1992.

Just a month ahead of the 2024 national elec­tions in India, Modi himself led the inauguration of a multimillion-dollar Hindu temple. The real­ity is that Muslims and Hindus have coexisted for hundreds of years, along with temples and mosques. Muslims cannot have a problem with a temple; the problem arises when religion and places of worship are used to polarize society, create tensions, and foster animosity.

Moreover, it’s quite upsetting to see how Bol­lywood has become a craven industry. To see its stars dressed up to celebrate the destruction of the Babri Masjid, the conflict that killed around 3000 people. It’s sickening to see them click self­ies, cheer, and clap at the inauguration of intol­erance and hatred.

Furthermore, the Indian government pro­moting films set on the perception of Pakistan­is and Muslims being terrorists is horrendous. Billions in budget and the most popular sto­rylines of late are all about fighting terrorists portrayed as Muslims or Pakistanis, with pop­ular actors speaking out loud dangerous dia­logues in the vein of showing patriotism. They use themes and figures of speech and setups that are, of course, contrary to the reality of our state. This is not something to be taken lightly. Breeding this kind of hatred and a false sense of pride cannot be good. Media plays an important role in propagating individual ideologies. Digi­tal warfare will promote real warfare. Such ste­reotypical scripts must be condemned by both sides. India and Pakistan are nuclear powers, and wars amongst us would be apocalyptic.

In an upcoming movie trailer, a renowned ac­tor speaks about Azad Kashmir and says, “Ma­lik hum Hain.” With what has been happening in Kashmir over the past years, this is so dan­gerous and disrespectful, especially to the Kash­miris who have shed so much blood for their dream of freedom. When you cheer for war be­tween two nuclear powers, be careful what you wish for and promote.

With what we see happening in the world right now, does it make sense to speak of occupying any country? This hurts the sentiments of many Pakistanis who shower the Bollywood film in­dustry with love. Cinema and art during times like this should bring the world together. These planned hate propagandas are all unnecessary. Why not make storylines about Indian patrio­tism without bringing Pakistan down? Why not make films that bring the two nations together? Why not promote peace and harmony?

Amina Amin Kanju

The writer is the Founder of Made in Alipur, a writer and an entrepreneur. She can be contacted

