Work on HFH, BBH set to be completed in Feb

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday said that the Out Door Department(OPD) of the Holy Family Hospital would be­come functional by February 3.

During a visit to HFH and Be­nazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH)to inspect the ongoing revamp­ing work, he said that the dead­line for rebuilding the Holy Fam­ily Hospital was set for February 20 while the emergency depart­ment would be completed by February 15.

Liaquat Ali said that work on revamping BBH’s OPD was in progress for Rs 160 million while 90 per cent upgradation work of the BBH had been com­pleted. He said that the labour­er was carrying out the work of both projects day and night that would be completed within the stipulated period.

The Commissioner said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the resi­dents of Rawalpindi and its ad­joining areas and people would avail the state-of-the-art facilities after completion of these projects. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Med­ical University Dr Umar, MS Holy Family Raja Khalid Janjua, and other concerned officials were also present.