WSU’s professor delivers lecture on “Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportunities” at SMIU

KARACHI - Professor Emeritus at Washington State University (WSU) Dr Mushtaq Memon has said that Pakistan was the largest Fulbright programmes beneficiary in the world, which sends annually 200 faculty members, post-doctorates, PhD students and oth­ers to the USA.

He said this while delivering a lecture on “Ful­bright Scholarship and Fellowship Opportunities for Students, Post Doctorates and Faculty Mem­bers in the United States” at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Monday.

Dr Memon, who is a Fulbright specialist and has 35 years teaching experience in USA, said the Ful­bright Scholar Programme was the largest scholar exchange programme in the world, which was started in 1946 just after end of the World War II by US late Senator William Fulbright.

“Due to the destruction by the WWII Senator William Fulbright thought to bring the world close to each other and then he started this programme with the help of the US government by selling the leftover ammunition of the WWII,” Dr Mushtaq Memon said and added that the students, faculty and administrative staff of Pakistan can benefit from these multiple academic exchange pro­grammes which are being offered by the USA for long term as well as short term period.

He further said that 800 US scholars are work­ing in 150 countries for Fulbright programmes and other related academic exchange programmes, similarly, 1,200 scholars come to the USA under the Fulbright Scholar programmes. Also, Fulbright commissions are working in 50 countries, which help the people who want to study in the USA.

Dr Memon said it is a golden opportunity and a privilege for Pakistan’s students, faculty and administrative staff especially women and aspir­ing people of rural areas of Pakistan to study in the USA. He further said that the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan is also helping the students and faculty members of Pakistan in availing these opportunities. He suggested that the faculty members of universities should prepare their students for Fulbright Scholar Exchange Pro­grammes as the students can qualify it on merit. He suggested that SMIU can establish a research centre in collaboration with the USA.