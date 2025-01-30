Thursday, January 30, 2025
2 cops arrested over motorcycle thefts

January 30, 2025
FAISALABAD  -  Gulberg police have arrested two police officials on charge of their involvement in motorcycle theft incidents.  A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid and arrested two police officials including Hasnain and Khalid from Jinnah Colony gates as they were involved in a number of motorcycle theft cases.

The accused used police uniform while stealing motorcycles and accused Khalid was alone involved in 50 cases whereas the police recovered a number of bikes from the possession of Hasnain. Both accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

27 years imprisonment awarded to female drug trafficker

FAISALABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court CNS (Control of Narcotics Substance) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded 27 years imprisonment to a female drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of ANF police station.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off had conducted raid near Motorway (M-2) Salim Interchange on June 07, 2023 and nabbed a female drug pusher Fari (49) wife of Sabz Ali Khan resident, of Rawalpindi while pushing heavy quantity of narcotics.

The police recovered 4 kilograms (kg) heroin and 1.5 kg ICE from her possession and submitted the challan in the competent court of law after registering a case under various provisions of law.

Deciding the case, Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court CNS Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 20 years imprisonment for recovery of 4 kg heroin and directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs.1 million otherwise she would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year in case of default.

Meanwhile, the learned judge also handed down the female accused with 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000 for recovery of 1.5 kg ICE. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if she failed to pay fine.

We don’t have affiliation with any institution or political party: Justice Hilali

