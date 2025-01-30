Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

2 more bunkers demolished in Kurram

2 more bunkers demolished in Kurram
NEWS WIRE
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR  - Two more bunkers have been demolished in Kurram as part of the peace agreement. The district administration claims that officials have dismantled 10 bunkers in the restive areas during the last few days. More bunkers will be razed in the next few days. Officials say there are more than 250 illegally built bunkers in Kurram and teams of district administration, police and Communication & Works Department are involved in the process of demolition.

Meanwhile, officials say supply of essential items to Parachinar and other parts of the district is being ensured. As many as 120 vehicles transported essentials to the restive parts.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025