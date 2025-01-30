2 more bunkers demolished in Kurram

PESHAWAR - Two more bunkers have been demolished in Kurram as part of the peace agreement. The district administration claims that officials have dismantled 10 bunkers in the restive areas during the last few days. More bunkers will be razed in the next few days. Officials say there are more than 250 illegally built bunkers in Kurram and teams of district administration, police and Communication & Works Department are involved in the process of demolition.

Meanwhile, officials say supply of essential items to Parachinar and other parts of the district is being ensured. As many as 120 vehicles transported essentials to the restive parts.