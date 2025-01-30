28 cases of HIV Aids reported In Thatta

THATTA - District Thatta has witnessed a sharp surge in HIV cases, correspondent learnt on Wednesday.

According to data provided by the district health department as many as 28 cases of have surfaced in district Thatta triggering an alarming situation for the district’s health department. In the wake of recent flare-ups in the cases the district health department in collaboration with CDC and UNICEF has been mulling over to open a special centre for the treatment of AIDS at the Civil Hospital Makli of Thatta.

Doctors serving at the Civil Hospital Thatta have advised the general public to strictly follow the steps necessary for prevention of AIDs. Focal Person for treatment and detection of this disease Dr Shayam Kumar while talking to local reporters said that this disease could be treated and brought well under control and for that cooperation of the general public was mandatory. Around 2300 random samples were collected by doctors at the civil hospital out of which 23 have been found contagious. Addressing a media conference a team of doctors at Civil Hospital said that they were taking measures to create mass awareness with regard to this perilous disease. The doctors noted that the main cause behind its spread in the remote areas was the use of un sanitized tools by barbers, injection drug use and unhygienic sexual intercourse lead to its spread swiftly. District Health Officer Dr Saffdar Shah stated that he has issued derivatives for launching awareness campaigns in the far flung areas of the district.