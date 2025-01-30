8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball girls, boys finals today

LAHORE - The boys’ and girls’ finals will take place today (Thursday) in the 8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The boys’ final is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, will distribute prizes, including the 8th Brig (R) Rashid Ali Malik Basketball Award, along with other cash awards and prizes. There will also be a fireworks display.

In the girls’ quarterfinals, the first match saw Bahria College Karachi defeat Karachi University Club 16-8. In the second quarterfinal, PECHS (BCP) defeated BSS Johar 17-9, while in the third, Indus Academy beat Sajjas 21-12. In the fourth quarterfinal, BSS North Nazimabad triumphed over BSS Gulshan with an 18-4 win.

In the boys’ event, the final league day saw Bahria Supers defeat Titans Club 41-38. In the second match, Aram Bagh Club beat BSA Gulshan 33-57. The third match was one of the tournament’s most exciting, with BCP Gulshan defeating Titans Club 39-38. In these matches, Zeima Khatoon, Noor Jahan, Nosheen Syed, Juwaira Khan, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Mohammad Ashraf, Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed, Raj Kumar, and Michael Turner performed their duties as technical officials and referees. At the start of the matches, AC Aram Bagh Muntaha Azhar and AC Lyari Majid Altaf introduced the players. Prominent figures like Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Fawad Amjad Ali, and others were also present.