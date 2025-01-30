Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball girls, boys finals today

8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball girls, boys finals today
Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The boys’ and girls’ finals will take place today (Thursday) in the 8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The boys’ final is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, will distribute prizes, including the 8th Brig (R) Rashid Ali Malik Basketball Award, along with other cash awards and prizes. There will also be a fireworks display.

In the girls’ quarterfinals, the first match saw Bahria College Karachi defeat Karachi University Club 16-8. In the second quarterfinal, PECHS (BCP) defeated BSS Johar 17-9, while in the third, Indus Academy beat Sajjas 21-12. In the fourth quarterfinal, BSS North Nazimabad triumphed over BSS Gulshan with an 18-4 win.

In the boys’ event, the final league day saw Bahria Supers defeat Titans Club 41-38. In the second match, Aram Bagh Club beat BSA Gulshan 33-57. The third match was one of the tournament’s most exciting, with BCP Gulshan defeating Titans Club 39-38. In these matches, Zeima Khatoon, Noor Jahan, Nosheen Syed, Juwaira Khan, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Mohammad Ashraf, Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed, Raj Kumar, and Michael Turner performed their duties as technical officials and referees.  At the start of the matches, AC Aram Bagh Muntaha Azhar and AC Lyari Majid Altaf introduced the players. Prominent figures like Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Tariq Hussain, Fawad Amjad Ali, and others were also present.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025