99pc foreign gifts in Nawaz, Musharraf govts retained by receivers

Data from Toshakhana shows 45pc of gifts retained in free while price of the rest of gifts was as low as Rs50 each. Nawaz, Musharraf, Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, Ch Shujaat, Kh Asif, Gohar Ayub, Sh Rashid, Rafiq Tarar, Abdul Sattar among the beneficiaries.

ISLAMABAD - Approximately 99 percent of the gifts received during Nawaz Sharif and Musharraf’s terms (1997-2001) were retained by the receivers, with 45 per cent in free and the rest as low as Rs 50 per gift, according to the documents available with The Nation.

According to the data, a total of approximately 420 gifts were received during 1997-2001, out of which 190 were retained by the receivers free of cost, only few were deposited to Toshakhana, while the amount for the remaining gifts was deposited in the government exchequer.

Then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif retained several gifts worth over Rs 1.7 million, including two jewellery sets and two watches, at the cost of approximately Rs 260000, the Toshakhan record reveals.

Notably, the record of 2002 to March 2023, was already released by the government, and now this is Toshakhan-II from 1997-2001.

A total of 55 gifts were received during 1997 of PML(N) government, with only one gift was deposited in the Toshakhana, eight were retained for free, while the remaining were retained by the government team, family members of former presidents of Pakistan, media persons, etc. The only returned gift of wrist watch with assessed cost of Rs 200 was from Ishaq Dar, the then commerce minister. Ishaq Dar, however, had retained two glasses worth Rs 1500 and deposited Rs 125. Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain retained Eberhard Wrist Watch (Gents), with the assessed value of Rs 150000, and deposited Rs.22750.

In 1998, Pakistani delegations received 95 gifts and all of them were retained by the receiver, with eight were retained in free. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif received four gifts including, one jewellery set made of yellow gold with diamond, second jewellery set, one gent’s wrist watch “Franck Muller” leather shape and one lady’s Bertolucci wrist watch 18Kt Gold with the assessed cost of Rs 1.721 million. All the gifts were retained at the cost of Rs 260000.

The then Chief Minister Punjab and the incumbent Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif received five gifts, worth Rs 1.3 million, including three wrist watches namely Barthely gents wrist watch worth Rs 484839, Barthely ladies wrist watch Rs 332997, and one Cartier gent’s wrist watch 18Kt Gold Rs 450000. All the gifts were retained and amount of Rs 198,549 was deposited.

During 1998, the then foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan received 19 gifts, seven in free and deposited the amount for the remaining gifts.

The then minister for culture, sports, tourism & youth affairs, Sheikh Rasheed received six gifts and retained all of them with the cost deposited. The gift received by Sheikh Rasheed included one gent’s wrist watch “Harry Winston”, one lady’s wrist watch “Harry Winston”, worth Rs 626000. Former Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resource received two expensive Barthely gents and ladies wrist watches worth over Rs 800000, and retained it at Rs 121000. Chairman Privatization Commission Khwaja Asif received 8 Day Clock and Ebel Wrist Watch worth Rs 52288 and retained it at Rs 8,343.

In 1999, 30 gifts were received, with 13 were retained by the receivers free, while the amount of the remaining were deposited in the exchequer.

In the year 2000, 119 gifts were received, where 79 were retained for free, two were deposited in the Toshakhana, while the amount for the remaining was deposited. In 2000, the former president of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar received 33 gifts and all of them were retained with 29 of them in free.

The then Chief Executive Pervez Musharraf received eight gifts, including Rolex wrist watch worth Rs 395000, two of the gifts were deposited in Toshakhana, while the amount for the remaining including Rolex watch was deposited. In 2000, the then Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar received 14 gifts, with 10 of them free of cost, while paid for the remaining.

In 2001, 113 gifts were received, with 82 of them were retained in free, while the amount for the remaining were deposited in the national kitty. Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar received 38 gifts and retained 34 for free, while the amount of the remaining was deposited.

As per procedure for the acceptance of gifts and their disposal 30th March 1978, the monetary limits upto which the gifts could be retained by the recipient have been revised. Gifts valued upto, Rs.1000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipients. Gifts valued between Rs.1000/- and Rs.5,000 may be allowed to be retained by the recipient if he is willing to pay 25% of the value of the gift after deducting Rs 1000/- from its assessed value. Gifts of the value beyond Rs.5,000/- may be allowed to be retained by a recipient if he is willing to pay 25% of the value between Rs.1000/- and Rs.5,000/- and 15% of the value above Rs.5.000.

As per procedure for the acceptance of gifts and their disposal August 2000, the monetary limits upto which the gifts can be retained by the recipient are as follows: Gifts upto a value of Rs. 10,000 may be retained free of cost by the recipient. In case of low paid government employees (BPS 1- BPS10), the gift may be retained by the recipient irrespective of the value assessed and subject to provisions of these rules. Gifts valued above Rs. 10,000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 15% of the value exceeding Rs. 10,000. Gifts valued at Rs. 4,00,000/- or more shall not be retained by the recipients.

Gifts valued above Rs. 10,000/- may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 15% of the value exceeding Rs. 10,000. Gifts valued at Rs400,000/- or more shall not be retained by the recipients, except President and the Head of the Government. This exemption shall, however, not be available in case of antiques and gifts of intrinsic historical value.