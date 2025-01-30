Ahmed al-Sharaa declared Syria's transitional president

Ahmed al-Sharaa has been declared Syria's president for a transitional period, solidifying his authority less than two months after leading a military campaign that overthrew Bashar al-Assad, reported by Reuters.

The announcement, made by the military command that spearheaded the offensive, also suspended the Syrian constitution and granted Sharaa the power to establish a temporary legislative council.

The decision emerged from a gathering of military commanders involved in the assault, which was led by Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group. In his address at the conference, Sharaa emphasized the need to fill the political vacuum through a legitimate and lawful process. He highlighted key priorities, including maintaining civil peace through transitional justice, preventing retaliatory violence, rebuilding state institutions—particularly military and security forces—and reviving the country’s economic infrastructure.

Sharaa has vowed to initiate a political transition involving a national conference, an inclusive government, and eventual elections, though he indicated the process could take up to four years. However, Wednesday’s declaration did not specify a timeline for the formation of the new legislative body.

Fawaz Gerges, a professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics, described the announcement as a formalization of Sharaa’s status as Syria’s "strongman ruler" and suggested that HTS aims to establish single-party rule.

According to the declaration, Sharaa will assume presidential duties and represent Syria in international forums. A new legislative body will operate until a new constitution is enacted, replacing the parliament elected under Assad, which has been formally dissolved. The statement also reiterated previous steps, including dissolving Assad’s Baath Party and state security apparatus, and integrating former rebel groups into the state.

The announcements were made during "The Conference for Announcing the Victory of the Syrian Revolution," which was attended by ministers from the interim government appointed by HTS in December. The event was not publicly disclosed in advance.

Qatar, a supporter of the new administration, welcomed the restructuring of Syria’s political system, calling it a step toward national unity and consensus. However, Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Centre noted that the transition reflects Sharaa’s military dominance rather than Syria’s political, religious, and ethnic diversity.