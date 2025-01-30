Thursday, January 30, 2025
Aitchison College, Govt HS reach final of U-17 Hockey

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2025
LAHORE   -   Defending champions Aitchison College and Government High School advanced to the final of the 55th Jafar Memorial Under-17 Inter-School Hockey Championship 2025. Aitchison College defeated Govt Higher School Dinga Shah 3-1 in the first semifinal, with goals from Aryan Khan and Rana Abdul Samee. The second semifinal saw Govt Secondary School Farooqabad edge out Govt Lab Model Higher School Sargodha 1-0, with a goal by Tayyab in the 44th minute. The final will be played today (Thursday).  

KARACHI: The officials of the Russian Olympic Federation in a photo with Ahmad Ali

Rajput-led Sindh Olympic Association delegation.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

