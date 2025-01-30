American woman refuses to leave Pakistan, demands $3,000 weekly to stay

The story of an American woman’s journey to Pakistan after an online friendship with a teenager has taken an unexpected twist.

Onijah Andrew Robinson, who traveled to Pakistan a few months ago in search of her boyfriend, reportedly refused to board a flight back home on Wednesday. Instead, she demanded $3,000 per week and permission to stay in Pakistan.

Robinson caused a scene at Karachi airport, resisting multiple attempts by immigration officials to put her on a flight to Doha. Officials revealed that she had overstayed her visa, and an NGO had stepped in to provide financial assistance and a return ticket.

Despite being cleared for departure, she refused to board Qatar Airways flight QR 611 to New York via Doha, causing delays. Security personnel, including police and the Airport Security Force (ASF), escorted her to the departure lounge, but she resisted boarding under various pretexts. Due to security protocols, officials were unable to forcibly remove her.

Robinson, a mother of two, had arrived in Karachi on October 11, 2024, after forming an online bond with 19-year-old Nidal Memon. Reports suggest that the young man declined to marry her due to family pressure.

At one point, police briefly detained her at a women’s police station but later released her.