Thursday, January 30, 2025
Annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro from Feb 23

January 30, 2025
SUKKUR   -   The 426th annual Urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro will take place from February 23 to 25, 2025, at Adam Shah hill in Sukkur. In this connection, all arrangements have been finalised. A seminar will also be organised during the Urs to highlight Miyan Adam Shah Kalhoro’s religious personality and his political role in the Miyanwal Movement. Renowned scholars and researchers will present their papers at the seminar. According to Miyan Jahangir Abbasi, Sajjada Nashin and Chairman of the Urs Committee, Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro was a great patriot and revolutionary leader in Sindh’s history. He played a remarkable role in promoting Sindh’s unity, prosperity, and political stability. To ensure security and traffic management during the Urs, a contingency plan has been devised. The deputy commissioner Sukkur on Wednesday has directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply from 6pm to 12am during the Urs days. He also directed to ensure the presence of ambulances and establishment of a medical camp as well proper cleanliness, water supply, road maintenance, and lighting at Adam Shah Hill.

