Thursday, January 30, 2025
ATC imposes entry ban on PTI lawyer in GHQ attack case

Judge Amjad Ali Shah refers matter of professional misconduct by advocate Mashal Yousafzai to KP Bar Council

Mudassir Raja
January 30, 2025
RAWALPINDI  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Wednesday imposed an entry ban on advocate Mashal Yousafzai in the GHQ gate attack case to represent ex-premier Imran Khan. ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah referred the matter of professional misconduct by advocate Yousafzai to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. The court barred the entry of the female lawyer to the proceedings of the GHQ gate attack case against top leadership of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and many party workers.

Earlier the court issued show-cause notice to Mashal for filing an affidavit to represent PTI founder Imran Khan in the case despite the fact that her professional license remained suspended. Separately in the case of May 9, 2023 violent protests outside GHQ, the court dismissed the pleas of three PTI workers for acquittal in the case. The accused persons namely; Raja Nasir Mehfooz, Saad Siraj, and Umer Satti had sought acquittal under section 265-K of Criminal Procedure Code saying the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence against them in the case.

In yet another development, Judge Amjad Ali Shah sought response from superintendent of Adiala jail to an application filed by Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik asking for presence of Bushra Bibi during the case proceedings. The court directed the jail superintendent to submit his response in line with the jail manuals whether or not a convict could attend court proceedings in the jail.

The hearing in the case was put off till February 1. On the next date of hearing that prosecution will present digital evidence including CCTV footages and video statements of different PTI leaders. Meanwhile the judge extended the interim pre-arrest bail of advocate Salman Akram Raja, PTI secretary general, till February 22 in the case of violent protests carried out by the party workers on November 24 last year. Hassanabdal police has registered a terrorism case against the PTI leaders for carrying out violent protests in Attock.

