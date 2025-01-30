Attock police arrest 43 outlaws

Attock - Police have arrested 43 outlaws including two child molesters from different locations during the last two days. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, police arrested Abrar Ahmad and Muhammad Arman for allegedly involved in sexually assaulting two boys. Police arrested 35 gamblers and recovered cash, cell phones and automobiles worth Rs 14,300,450. Similarly, police arrested Muhammad Ramzan for sexually harassing and giving life threats to his step daughter. Police also arrested Hammad r/o Basal for giving life threats and man handling his sister in law. In another attempt, police arrested Husnain for his involvement in snatching purse from a woman. Police arrested Shahbaz and Waseem for looting a person at gunpoint. Police also arrested a proclaimed offender Afzal wanted by the police. On the other hand, police nabbed Adil from Chachh Interchange for allegedly smuggling spurious drugs worth millions of rupees.