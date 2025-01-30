Australia dominate with ball as England fall for 170 in historic MCG Test

In the first women’s Test at the since 1949, Australia showcased their bowling prowess against England in the only Test of the Women’s Ashes. England, batting first, were bowled out for 170.

Australia struck early, with Kim Garth dismissing opener Maia Bouchier in the first over, caught behind by Beth Mooney after edging a delivery. Bouchier managed just two runs. Soon after, Darcie Brown trapped Tammy Beaumont lbw for eight, with no review taken.

England captain Heather Knight departed in the 16th over as Garth claimed her second wicket, trapping her lbw with a delivery that beat the inside edge. Sophia Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt then steadied the innings, forging a crucial 50-run partnership. However, Dunkley fell in the 39th over, chipping an Alana King delivery straight back for a catch.

King continued her impressive spell, dismissing Danni Wyatt-Hodge in the 49th over, caught by Phoebe Litchfield at silly point. Ashleigh Gardner then shattered Amy Jones' stumps before King returned to remove Sophie Ecclestone, caught by Garth.

King claimed her fourth wicket by bowling Sciver-Brunt, who top-scored for England with 51 off 129 deliveries. With her dismissal, England’s innings came to an end at 170, setting the stage for Australia’s response in the historic Test match.