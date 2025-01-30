Azerbaijan expresses interest in investing in Pakistan

Azerbaijan has shown keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s development projects, particularly in the communications sector, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to details, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan led a high-level delegation to Azerbaijan, where he met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, to explore potential collaborations in infrastructure and transportation.

During the meeting, Aleem Khan invited Azerbaijan to invest in Pakistan’s M6 and M9 motorways, emphasizing their strategic role in boosting regional connectivity. He proposed that an Azerbaijani delegation visit Pakistan in February to assess investment opportunities in the Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi motorways.

Both sides discussed the possibility of business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) partnerships for highway construction, along with plans to establish a direct road network linking Pakistan to Central Asia.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening transportation channels, Aleem Khan stressed, “Improving and accelerating transportation channels is essential for enhancing logistics.”

Minister Nabiyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting Pakistan and expressed a strong interest in advancing collaboration in the communications sector. “Azerbaijan is keen to make significant progress in the communications sector with Pakistan,” he stated.