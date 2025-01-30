Beaconhouse International Student Convention held in Manila

LAHORE - The Beaconhouse International Student Convention (BISC) was hosted by the Philippines in January this year. This annual event brings together Beaconhouse students from Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Thailand, the Philippines, and the UAE, to compete, celebrate global citizenship, and forge new connections. As Beaconhouse celebrates its 50th year, the BISC 2025 theme ‘Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future,’ paid homage to Beaconhouse’s rich legacy as well as its spirit of innovation and global responsibility.

BISC provides students with a global platform to showcase their talents across a diverse range of categories in sports and E-STEAM. Students showcased their athletic skills and sporting spirit across a range of exciting events, including basketball, futsal, athletics, badminton, shot put, long jump, and swimming. Pakistan emerged victorious, winning the overall sports category with an impressive 85 gold medals. The Thailand Basketball team also earned special praise by the audience for showcasing outstanding talent and teamwork. Team Oman won the overall E-STEAM trophy with categories including art, 3D art, film-making, entrepreneurship in the form of SparkTank @ BISC, quiz competitions, and Robotics, which encouraged students to present ideas, develop creative solutions, and engage in problem-solving.

The Philippines retained the prestigious BISC Icon award for the second consecutive year, leaving audiences in awe with a mesmerizing singing performance. Since its inception in 2016, BISC has been hosted in Malaysia, Oman, Thailand (twice), and now Philippines. Over the years, it has evolved into a vibrant platform, uniting students from diverse backgrounds to build collaboration, healthy competition, and a global perspective. Through initiatives like BISC, Beaconhouse reaffirms its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.