Chief Executive PCP takes patients to Bagh Naran

PESHAWAR - The Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, accompanied long-term admitted patients and their caregivers on a recreational visit to Bagh Naran in Hayatabad.

During the visit, the patients explored various sections of the vast park, including the zoo and the newly developed green spaces constructed under the City Improvement Project. The patients showed special interest in the tour of Bagh-e-Naran and the zoo and also participated in various games.

Dr Ilyas Syed said that, in accordance with global public health standards, the centre regularly organizes sports competitions as well as recreational and cultural trips for people with spinal cord injuries.

These activities, held in collaboration with medical staff, aim to provide relaxation, motivation, and enjoyment for the patients, he added.

Dr Ilyas Syed emphasized that such initiatives would not only enhance the rehabilitation and recovery process but also strengthen the patients’ determination and morale. He also appreciated the efforts of the centre’s medical staff, especially Senior Physical Therapist Dr Gohar Rehman, for his dedicated contributions. Additionally, he provided essential guidance to the patients under treatment to help them lead a happy life.