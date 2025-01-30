EU delegation meets CM Maryam, discuss human rights, democracy in Punjab

A delegation led by the European Union’s Special Representative for Human Rights, Olof Skoog, met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to discuss key issues related to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, CM Maryam praised the EU’s ongoing engagement with Pakistan, particularly Punjab, and acknowledged its constructive dialogue on human rights.

She reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to upholding democratic values, ensuring the rule of law, and protecting fundamental rights.

The EU delegation expressed its support for Punjab’s human rights initiatives, with Skoog commending Pakistan’s efforts to promote human rights and protect vulnerable communities.

CM Maryam emphasized Pakistan’s active cooperation with the United Nations’ human rights mechanisms and highlighted the province’s dedication to democracy and legal reforms. She outlined concrete measures taken for the welfare of minorities, women, children, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

She also noted Pakistan’s recent participation in a key UN human rights review session and its successful presentation of a report under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in August 2024.

The chief minister reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with the EU on human rights in the future.