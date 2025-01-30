CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates Khelta Punjab Games 2025, pledges support for youth development

officially inaugurated the ‘Khelta Punjab’ Inter-Division Games 2025, emphasizing her vision to revitalize playgrounds and actively engage the youth in healthy sporting activities.

“I am immensely pleased to be among the youth and wish to see them excel in sports, education, and all fields of life,” she said while addressing young athletes and sports administrators at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. The CM expressed her aspiration to witness champions emerging from every corner of Punjab, reinforcing her commitment to youth empowerment.

‘KHELTA PUNJAB’ GAMES ENTER THE FINAL STAGE

The first-of-its-kind ‘Khelta Punjab’ Games have now reached their final phase. The competition began with inter-club level contests across the province, followed by district-level matchups in the second phase. Now, in the third and final stage, top-performing athletes are competing at the divisional level to secure top honours.

CM Maryam commended Provincial Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar for organizing Pakistan’s largest sporting event, reaffirming her commitment to providing unlimited financial resources for sports development.

“I have assured Sports Minister Khokhar that the government coffers will be open for the youth, whether the requirement is two billion or five billion rupees. Our young athletes have made their parents and country proud, and we will continue to invest in their future,” she declared.

REVIVING PUNJAB’S SPORTING CULTURE

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the revival of Punjab’s sporting infrastructure, stating that playgrounds once deserted are now thriving due to the government’s dedicated efforts to provide healthy opportunities for young athletes.

A record-breaking 120,000 athletes have registered for the Khelta Punjab Games, demonstrating the massive potential of Punjab’s youth. The CM proudly noted that Punjab has produced world-class champions, including Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. With 65% of Punjab’s population comprising youth, she stressed the need for expanded opportunities to help them reach their full potential.

MAJOR INCENTIVES AND SCHOLARSHIPS FOR ATHLETES

In a landmark move, CM Maryam announced that athletes excelling at the divisional level would be rewarded with free e-bikes—a significant initiative to support and encourage young sports enthusiasts.

She also highlighted the government’s first-ever inter-club competitions, which saw 15,000 sports clubs registered. Additionally, 30,000 young athletes have been awarded merit-based sports scholarships, while intern athletes are receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000 under the government's youth empowerment initiatives.

A CALL FOR FOCUS AND EXCELLENCE

Encouraging young athletes to remain dedicated to their goals, CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the importance of hard work and perseverance. She assured them that as the province’s chief executive, she would ensure top-notch facilities for their growth and success.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of hiring international coaches, enabling Punjab’s athletes to compete at the global level and bring home medals for Pakistan.

A WARNING AGAINST DISRUPTION AND ANARCHY

Addressing the youth, CM Maryam urged them to distinguish between sportsmanship and disorder. She cautioned against being misled by elements seeking to create chaos and instability in the country.

“Never pay heed to those who instigate unrest. Those who lure you into anti-state activities are not your friends but your foes,” she warned, urging the youth to remain focused on education and sports to contribute to Punjab’s progress and literacy.

A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR PUNJAB’S YOUTH

With record participation, historic funding, and a strong government commitment, the Khelta Punjab Games 2025 represents a transformational moment for Punjab’s sports culture. As the competition reaches its climax, Punjab is set to witness the rise of future national and international champions who will carry the province’s sporting legacy forward.