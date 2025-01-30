CM Punjab sets December 2025 deadline for completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road

RAWALPINDI - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. On the occasion, the CM directed executing authorities to expand the scope of the Ring Road project. She set December 2025 as a deadline to complete the project. According to an official press release, CM Maryam Nawaz took an aerial view of the said project. She also visited Khasala Khurd Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The completion of 38-km Rawalpindi Ring Road project will solve the long-overdue traffic problem. Economic and business activities will enhance with the completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project. The completion of the said project will also provide ease of travel to millions of citizens. Provision of funds will be ensured for the completion of the said project.” Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak gave a detailed briefing to the CM Punjab regarding the project. It was apprised in the briefing that five interchanges would be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian. Railway bridges and five overpasses will also be built on the Rawalpindi Ring Road that will have 21 subways.