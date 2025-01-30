Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CPO orders action over old enmities

NEWS WIRE
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has ordered for taking legal action in cases of old enmities, religious, fighting, heinous crimes under feud registration and monitoring system and preparing a monthly diary in this regard. According to a police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the SSP Operations, SP organised crime unit, DSP Legal-III and other police officers have been instructed to monitor the feud registration and monitoring system. The CPO said that immediate legal action should be taken in cases of murder and threats and directed for ensuring contact with the District Public Prosecutor regarding heavy bail bonds in murder cases. He further directed the officers to make appropriate security arrangements for the appearance of witnesses in courts, prevention of entry of unnecessary persons in the court premises and holding of weekly meetings.

Constitutions of teams in heinous cases, arrest of proclaimed offenders, issuance of red warrants and immediate action should also be ensured, he said.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

He directed for submitting a monthly progress report to his office also.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025