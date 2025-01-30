Crackdown on unsafe gas bowsers in Muzaffargarh

Multan - In compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Memon, Civil Defence Officer (CDO) Sehrish Irshad has taken strict action against gas bowsers failing to meet safety regulations.

During inspections, the CDO issued challans to gas bowsers parked near roadside hotels without implementing necessary safety measures. Additionally, the authorities sealed Quetta Hotel & Restaurant after a gas bowser was found stationed on its premises without proper precautions.

Following a recent incident, DC Quratul Ain Memon stressed the importance of enforcing strict safety protocols for gas transportation. “Ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property is our top priority,” she stated, warning that violators would face stringent legal action.

The CDO urged hotel and restaurant owners to prohibit the parking of gas bowsers on their premises, stressing that any negligence in safety protocols would not be tolerated. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring public safety and have warned of continued crackdowns on violators to prevent potential hazards.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan distributed financial assistance cheques among victims of the gas bowser blast mishap, here on Wednesday.

A total of 33 injured individuals, undergoing treatment at the Burns Centre, and Nishtar Hospital, received compensation cheques of Rs. 500,000 each. Additionally, the families of 10 deceased victims were personally visited, and each of them were provided Rs. 2 million cheque in financial assistance.

The commissioner said the injured were receiving the best possible medical treatment. He said that no amount of money could compensate for the loss of human lives, but added that the aid was a small effort to help the victims recover.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Rahman were also present. Separately, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Wednesday that evidence had been collected from the site of gas bowser blast at Hamidpur Kanora in Multan and pledged that those responsible for the blunder would soon be in custody of law-enforcers.

During a visit to the site of the blast which left six persons dead and over 30 injured few days back, the RPO said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the blast in the light of investigation and evidence collected, spokesman for RPO said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari and District Emergency Officer Muhammad Hussain Mian were also present.