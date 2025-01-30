Thursday, January 30, 2025
Cutlery exports up 9.43pc to $30.9m

NEWS WIRE
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The exports of cutlery witnessed an increase of 9.43 percent during the first half of fiscal year 2024-25 as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year. The cutlery exports from the country were recorded at $30.901 million during July-December (2024-25) against the exports of $28.239 million during July-December  (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports witnessed a nominal decline of 1.82 percent during the month of December 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of cutlery from the country during December 2024 were recorded at $4.756 million against the exports of $4.844 million in December 2023. On a month-on-month basis, cutlery exports also decreased by 0.06 percent during December 2024 when compared to the exports of $4.759 million in November 2024, the PBS data revealed.

