Defending champion Asjad Iqbal beaten in NBP National Snooker C’ship

LAHORE - Top seed and defending champion Asjad Iqbal of Punjab was defeated by Muhammad Sajjad of Punjab and was eliminated from the NBP 49th National Snooker Championship. According to Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia, Muhammad Sajjad of Punjab defeated defending champion and top seed of the event Asjad Iqbal of Punjab by 5-3. The frame scores were 61-25, 65-39, 25-62, 5-114, 25-69, 67-26, 78-11 and 69-29. In other pre-quarterfinals, Naseem Akhtar of Punjab defeated Zulfiqar A. Qadir of Sindh by 5-4, Owais Munir of Punjab defeated Sharjeel Mahmood of KP by 5-1, Abdul Sattar of Sindh defeated Adil A Jabbar of Balochistan by 5-4, Shahid Aftab of Punjab defeated Wasim Abbas of Punjab by 5-2, Sohail Shahzad of Sindh defeated M Shahbaz of Punjab by 5-2, Sindh’s Ean Mark John defeated Punjab’s Babar Masih by 5-4 and Punjab’s M Asif defeated Punjab’s Mubashir Raza by 5-4. All four quarterfinals will be played today (Thursday).