As Pakistan increasingly turns to digital communication, it is crucial that digital crimes are treated with the same severity as other serious offences. In this context, it is encouraging to see that a man in Karachi has been sentenced to six years in prison for sharing indecent images of a woman with her fiancé in an attempt to blackmail her. The court noted that the convict had weaponised the material by distributing it to others, violating the woman’s privacy and dignity, even though she had initially shared the images with him voluntarily.

This ruling sets an important precedent. The act of sharing intimate images to blackmail or humiliate someone is alarmingly common. As digital communication becomes more embedded in daily life and romantic relationships, cases involving the misuse of such material are increasing. The court’s decision makes it clear that prior consent to share images does not extend to their further distribution without permission. This principle must now become standard in all lower courts to ensure that victims of digital blackmail receive justice. At the heart of this case is the fact that the victim voluntarily approached the FIA’s cybercrime cell to initiate an inquiry. While many cases go unreported due to the stigma attached to such crimes, this outcome demonstrates that reporting works and that the FIA cybercrime wing, along with other digital crime enforcement agencies, has the capacity to take effective action.

As a society, we must encourage more women to come forward and report such crimes so that those who violate their trust and dignity are held accountable.