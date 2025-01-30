Dozens killed in crowd crush at Hindu festival in India

LAHORE - Dozens of people were killed in a crowd crush at the world’s largest religious gathering in India early Wednesday, as tens of millions of devotees went to bathe in a river on one of the most sacred days of a Hindu festival.

The festival’s special executive officer said a barrier near the river broke as throngs of people were walking toward the riverbanks to take their holy dip as part of the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Indian city of Prayagraj.

An official source at a local hospital told a wire service that they have received 35 bodies, with more coming in, meaning the death toll is expected to rise. About 20 people were also treated for minor injuries, the source said earlier.

Indian police announced a lower death toll, saying about 90 people were taken to the hospital in ambulances, and among those, 30 people have died.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the deaths in an address Wednesday, saying that the festival tragedy “has led to the loss of some virtuous souls, and some people have also been hurt”. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the affected families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Modi added. He also said he is “constantly in touch” with the Uttar Pradesh state government.

The state’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, earlier said some of the devotees caught up in the crush were “seriously injured” and had warned people against spreading rumors.

Video by the news agencies showed ambulances racing through huge crowds of people and casualties being brought to a nearby hospital. Security personnel could be seen helping devotees as scattered blankets and belongings lay strewn on the ground. Speaking to local media, devotees said the incident took place around 1:30am local time and described chaotic scenes with people running in different directions and others falling over. Witnesses said families were separated in the surge of people and some remain missing.

Many people had already taken their holy dip and were resting on the riverbank when the crush occurred, witnesses told local media. “Suddenly, there was a huge crowd and we got stuck somehow. People started pushing aggressively and we fell,” one woman told local media from outside the hospital.

The incident occurred as about 100 million Hindu devotees from around the world were expected to visit the site on Wednesday and take a holy dip in the sacred waters in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to local media reports.

Wednesday marks Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant days of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival, when followers come to bathe in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers – the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – to purify their sins and take another step closer to “spiritual liberation”.

The festival is considered the world’s largest peaceful gathering of people. Over six weeks, a staggering 400 million people are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, or the festival of the Sacred Pitcher, on the banks of Prayagraj.