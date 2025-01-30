FIA chief removed over illegal migrant boat tragedies

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Prime Minister Shehbaz sharif has sacked two top officials including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) of Police Akhtar Hayat from their posts.

The federal government removed DG FIA Ahmed Jahangir and made him as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division over the migrant boats tragedies that have revealed mismanagement of the agency in combating human smuggling.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the task force on prevention of human smuggling and was unhappy over the poor performance of FIA in preventing human smuggling from Pakistan.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, a BS-21 Officer of [the] Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under [the] Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” a notification issued by establishment division said.

DG FIA Jehangir’s removal was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reportedly for showing poor handling of investigations in the boat capsizing incidents and continuous large scale illegal migration from Pakistani airports with connivance of FIA staff.

Over 40 FIA officials were sacked across Pakistan for their alleged involvement in human smuggling and cases were registered against them. A boat carrying migrants, which included 66 Pakistanis, capsised off Moroccan coast, killing at least 50 people in the current month. A team of ministry of interior was also sent to Morocco for investigations. At least 80 Pakistanis had lost their lives when boats carrying them capsized near Greece on the night of December 13-14, 2024.

One of the deadliest incidents, however, remains the Greek boat tragedy, where a fishing trawler crammed with migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Greece, killing hundreds, including 262 Pakistanis, in 2023.

On late Wednesday night additional DG FIA Jan Muhammad has been given charge of DG FIA with approval of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Punjab Special Branch Additional Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed was transferred and posted as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Roberts Club at the Special Branch Headquarters, where he met Zulfiqar Hameed to extend his congratulations and best wishes.

During the meeting, Dr.Usman Anwar praised Hameed’s exceptional contributions to the Special Branch Punjab, highlighting his role in infrastructure development, paperless working, and introducing modern reforms.

As a token of appreciation, the IG Punjab presented a bouquet to Hameed.

Senior officers of the Special Branch Punjab also honored Zulfiqar Hameed with bouquets, gifts, and souvenirs.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Security & Administration Syed Khurram Ali Shah, DIG Intelligence Faisal Ali Raja, DIG VIP Security Tauseef Haider, SSP Headquarters Muaz Zafar, and other senior officials.

Zulfiqar Hameed’s appointment as IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marks a significant transition, and his leadership is expected to bring progressive changes to the province’s police force.