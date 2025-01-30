Thursday, January 30, 2025
Four killed, three injured in tragic road accident near Manjhand

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2025
HYDERABAD  -  A devastating collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near Manjhand claimed the lives of four people and left three injured, sources confirmed.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the two vehicles collided due to over speeding and reckless overtaking on Indus Highway near Manjhand.  Four people died, while three others sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Shoukat Jatoi, Eidan Jatoi, Abdul Aziz Jatoi and Ali Sher, while Ali Dost Jatoi, Munawar and Noor Nabi were reported as injured, two injured were in critical condition.  The passenger coach was traveling from Peshawar to Karachi, while the car was heading from Karachi to Larkana. The police had taken the vehicles into custody and launched an investigation.

At least five persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Quaid Abad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday. According to details, a university bus was going towards Malir when it hit the two motorcycles and car near Quaid Abad area due to brake failure. As a result, five persons were injured in the incident.  The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. The police also reached the spot and arrested the driver for investigation.

