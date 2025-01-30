Gaddafi Stadium gets world-class makeover for Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - The iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has undergone a world-class transformation, setting the stage for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With state-of-the-art upgrades, new VVIP enclosures, and cutting-edge infrastructure enhancements, Pakistan’s premier cricket venue is primed to host at least four matches, including the second semifinal. If India does not reach the final, Lahore could also host the tournament’s grand finale instead of Dubai.

The renovation of Gaddafi Stadium has been nothing short of spectacular. Two VVIP enclosures, named after cricketing legends Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan, have been added to honor their contributions to Pakistan cricket. The installation of modern LED floodlights, high-resolution SMD screens, and upgraded seating has significantly enhanced the viewing experience, ensuring that the stadium meets the highest international standards.

A unique moat with an iron grill now encircles the playing field – an innovative feature designed for both security and drainage. This measure will prevent pitch intrusions while also serving as a rainwater reservoir, allowing for faster drainage and minimal interruptions due to weather.

To ensure uninterrupted play, a protective net will be placed over the moat to keep the ball in play.The stadium’s pitches and outfield have been meticulously prepared, ensuring high-quality wickets that will produce exciting contests between bat and ball. Gaddafi Stadium’s facelift comes at the perfect time, ahead of a thrilling cricketing calendar. Apart from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, Lahore will also welcome a high-profile Tri-Nation Series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand –acrucial prelude to the global event.

Adding to the excitement, the venue is gearing up for HBL PSL 10, where it will host high-octane franchise cricket. The home of Lahore Qalandars, fresh off their back-to-back PSL titles, will once again witness electrifying encounters under the newly installed energy-efficient floodlights.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ensured that the stadium meets the highest international standards. Under the leadership of Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad, the pavilion and office building are fully completed, with only minor furnishing tasks remaining. Meanwhile, road relaying and landscape beautification are in their final stages.

With assistance from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the stadium has been given a fresh and picturesque look, making it an architectural spectacle.To mark this milestone, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the revamped Gaddafi Stadium, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Pakistan a premier international cricketing destination.