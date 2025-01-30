Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gaddafi Stadium gets world-class makeover for Champions Trophy 2025

Gaddafi Stadium gets world-class makeover for Champions Trophy 2025
Azhar Khan
January 30, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has undergone a world-class transformation, setting the stage for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.  With state-of-the-art upgrades, new VVIP enclosures, and cutting-edge infrastructure enhancements, Pakistan’s premier cricket venue is primed to host at least four matches, including the second semifinal. If India does not reach the final, Lahore could also host the tournament’s grand finale instead of Dubai.

The renovation of Gaddafi Stadium has been nothing short of spectacular. Two VVIP enclosures, named after cricketing legends Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan, have been added to honor their contributions to Pakistan cricket. The installation of modern LED floodlights, high-resolution SMD screens, and upgraded seating has significantly enhanced the viewing experience, ensuring that the stadium meets the highest international standards.

A unique moat with an iron grill now encircles the playing field – an innovative feature designed for both security and drainage. This measure will prevent pitch intrusions while also serving as a rainwater reservoir, allowing for faster drainage and minimal interruptions due to weather.

US tycoon close to Trump announces plan to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

To ensure uninterrupted play, a protective net will be placed over the moat to keep the ball in play.The stadium’s pitches and outfield have been meticulously prepared, ensuring high-quality wickets that will produce exciting contests between bat and ball. Gaddafi Stadium’s facelift comes at the perfect time, ahead of a thrilling cricketing calendar. Apart from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, Lahore will also welcome a high-profile Tri-Nation Series featuring Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand –acrucial prelude to the global event.

Adding to the excitement, the venue is gearing up for HBL PSL 10, where it will host high-octane franchise cricket. The home of Lahore Qalandars, fresh off their back-to-back PSL titles, will once again witness electrifying encounters under the newly installed energy-efficient floodlights.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ensured that the stadium meets the highest international standards. Under the leadership of Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad, the pavilion and office building are fully completed, with only minor furnishing tasks remaining. Meanwhile, road relaying and landscape beautification are in their final stages.

We don’t have affiliation with any institution or political party: Justice Hilali

With assistance from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the stadium has been given a fresh and picturesque look, making it an architectural spectacle.To mark this milestone, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the revamped Gaddafi Stadium, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Pakistan a premier international cricketing destination.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1738130481.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025