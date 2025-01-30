GKMC sets up state-of-the-art online exam centre

Swabi - Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC), Swabi, has set up a state-of-the-art online examination center for Khyber Medical University (KMU) MBBS professional exams, aligning with modern educational standards.

The facility was formally inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq. In line with KMU’s directive to conduct MBBS exams online, GKMC has successfully established this centre, which is fully equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate over 80 students simultaneously, according to a spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the VC of KMU, KMU’s Controller of Examinations, Dean & CEO of GKMC Prof Dr Shams-ur-Rehman, and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq emphasized that the online examination system will enhance efficiency, save time, and promote a paperless environment.

He commended GKMC’s achievements and congratulated the college administration, faculty, and examination center team for their efforts in implementing this modern system.

The VC of KMU further said that this examination centre would serve as a regional hub for KMU in Swabi, facilitating online exams for other affiliated colleges as well.

On the occasion, the Dean of GKMC highlighted that adapting to modern examination systems is essential, and GKMC has taken a major step forward. He added that the new facility is equipped with over 80 computer systems, high-speed internet, a digital library, and advanced research tools, providing students with a high-quality academic environment.

It is worth mentioning that a mock examination was conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM to test the functionality of the new online examination centre. The spokesperson further stated that the upcoming MBBS professional examination, scheduled for February 2025, will also be conducted online at this newly established centre.