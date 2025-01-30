Thursday, January 30, 2025
Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola

January 30, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs288,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs286,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs247,513 from Rs245,541 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs226,895 from Rs225,087. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs28 to Rs3,391 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs24 to Rs.2,907. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,763 from $2,741, the Association reported.

