Govt doesn’t intend to continue dialogue with PTI: Gohar

ISLAMABAD/ PESHAWAR - Barrister Gohar Khan has said that the PTI had demanded constitution of judicial commission in talks, but the government didn’t reply. Talking to media at district court, PTI’s Chairman Wednesday claimed that the government does not intend to continue dialogue and find a solution to political issues. He said the PTI’s founder taken initiative for negotiations and formed a party’s committee for dialogue. “The PTI placed its demands before the government in talks,” he said. “The government told to give its reply on January 28, if it was serious, it would have replied,” Gohar Ali Khan said. “We would have considered over participation, if they share their reply before the session,” he further said. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali on Monday said that the party will not attend tomorrow’s meeting for dialogue with government, as it has still not announced the judicial commission.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday blamed former premier Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the failure of dialogue held between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In a statement, Saif alleged that the elder Sharif had given Irfan Siddiqui the target to end the talks in failure, adding that Siddiqui and Rana Sanaullah’s statements laid bare the lack of seriousness of the government. “The inability to form a judicial commission has made it clear that the government had ill intentions from the start of the talks. Had it formed the JC, its fake mandate would have been exposed as well,” he added. He accused the elder Sharif of complicating the political landscape, adding that the former premier was seeing his survival in political chaos.